Rare Tom Brady Rookie NFL Card Fetches $2.4 Million at Auction

Tom Brady might not be in New England any longer, but a rare, autographed NFL card from his rookie season with the Patriots is still fetching quite a bit at the auction. According to TMZ Sports, the signed card sold for $2.4 million.

The rare card, which comes from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket set, received bids for $1 million in less than 24 hours. The $2.4 million price tag is the highest-selling football card this year.

Per the report, it’s the third-highest public auction sale for a Brady card. The item is incredibly popular because there were only 100 copies of this specific card released. This particular item received a Mint grade, driving up the cost.

“This is an extremely desirable card featuring the greatest quarterback to ever play the game,” PWCC executive Jesse Craig said.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl rings. He decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2019 season.

Tom Brady Denies Retirement Rumors

The 2022 season hasn’t exactly been the best for Tom Brady … on the field or off of it. Because of Tampa Bay’s poor start and some of the family concerns, there has been speculation that the 23-year NFL veteran might retire mid-season.

Brady squashed those rumors this week while meeting with reporters.

“I love the sport,” Brady said. “I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.”

Through the first six games this season, the Buccaneers own a 3-3 record. Brady has thrown for 1,652 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.

Tampa Bay plays the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.