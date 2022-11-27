Ravens-Jaguars Game Delayed Due to Weather

Throughout the day, fans have flooded into TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, for the highly anticipated Ravens-Jaguars game set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. Now, however, fans are being told to seek shelter and the teams have vacated the field due to severe weather.

The Ravens and Jaguars were prepared for isolated thunderstorms in the early afternoon, but the lightning became so close and the rain so heavy that it was too dangerous to go through with the 1:00 p.m. kickoff. As of now, the game is scheduled to begin at 1:25 p.m. ET, provided the lightning has passed.

Code Blue alert now at TIAA Bank Field. They’re telling fans to move from open areas to protected areas. pic.twitter.com/iGTFMieqBp — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 27, 2022

Initially, Jaguars and Ravens fans expected only a slight delay. The weather alert was lifted with around 20 minutes to spare. Soon thereafter, however, the lightning returned, forcing the now-25-minute delay in the kickoff.

Once the worst has passed, weather forecasts predict reasonably favorable conditions for the duration of the game. Though it will remain partly cloudy, the rain should clear up, leaving the Sunshine State a friendly 70 degrees.

Sports Analysts Predict Ravens Will Beat Jaguars in Week 12

Though visitors to TIAA Bank Field, the Baltimore Ravens enter the game with a promising record. Heading into the Jaguars game, the Ravens hold a 7-3 record with a four-game win streak. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is carrying a 3-7 record and spent last week (Week 11) on bye.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites, but the Jaguars have the home-field advantage. With the narrow spread and the conquering team surrounded by fans of the opposition, anything could happen. Jacksonville has only lost to the Ravens at home three times in the last 26 years, after all.

Despite the odds verging on even, analysts across the world of sports have predicted the Ravens will emerge victoriously in Jacksonville. Gregg Rosenthal from NFL.com believes that, despite the Jaguars’ strengths and advantage, they won’t be able to break through the Ravens’ defense.

“[The Jaguars] are better than their record,” he said. “But I can’t take them over a Ravens defense that is peaking. The Roquan Smith addition has helped to unlock Patrick Queen and, suddenly, the defense is strong at every level. Jacksonville will make Baltimore sweat, though.”

Though CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco predicts that the Ravens will win by a razor-thin margin, he can’t help but bet on Baltimore. “The Jaguars come off their bye with a tough home game against the Ravens,” he said. “The Baltimore defense has come alive in recent weeks and will present a real challenge for Trevor Lawrence. Lamar Jackson and the offense have to pick it up. This will be low scoring, but it’s close.”