Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans

Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season.

Well, sort of.

Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.

Our guy @TwentyER has some pointed advice for all #Steelers fans going through it this season pic.twitter.com/Q0RWU5GTE6 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 3, 2022

“Keep doing what you’re doing, especially if you suck,” Reed said with a laugh. “You know, I don’t know what advice I would give to a team that I played against and I didn’t like. So, nah, keep doing what you’re doing, because I’m still rooting for the other squad.”

If Reed wants the Steelers to continue doing what they’re doing, then he must mean allowing tons of yards through the air and committing penalties. The Steelers are coming off a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0), in which they surrendered 290 yards through the air. Pittsburgh now ranks 31st in the league in pass yards given up per game (277.3). They were penalized nine times for 60 yards.

Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Steelers are Struggling to Win Games

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that those things have to stop if the Steelers want to win more football games.

“We’re not positioning ourselves to win games,” Tomlin said, via Sports Illustrated. “We didn’t today. And we got on that. Some fundamental things are falling short. We got to keep a lid on it. If you don’t keep a lid on it in the NFL, you don’t give yourself a chance to play. We didn’t do that. I thought it was a domino effect from there on. I thought our eyes weren’t in the right place defensively. It’s capable of happening when you’re not keeping a lid on it. You got to keep a lid on it.

“I thought we were too penalized,” Tomlin continued. “I look at those penalties. Some of them I thought were questionable but that’s life. Neither here nor there. I just thought the penalty component of it and our inability to keep a lid on it were Steelers versus Steelers. When you’re playing good people like this group, you’re not going to put yourself in a position to do the things you need to do.”