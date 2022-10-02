WATCH: Ravens’ Marcus Peters Has to Be Held Back From John Harbaugh After Tough Loss to Bills

Marcus Peters and John Harbaugh might need to spend a day or two apart from each other. Tempers flared at the end of Sunday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, resulting in the cornerback and head coach getting involved in a shouting match.

Peters appeared frustrated by Harbaugh’s late-game decision-making. With the game tied 20-20 with 4:15 to play, Harbaugh kept his offense on the field in an attempt to take a touchdown lead on the Bills. Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer picked off quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore came away empty-handed.

Buffalo then marched down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal. Had Baltimore taken the points, the game would’ve (presumably) went to overtime.

At the end of the game, Peters and Harbaugh got into a shouting match, and the two had to be separated. Peters threw his helmet in frustration:

Marcus Peters and Harbaugh got into it.pic.twitter.com/kE96L5XCa2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2022

Harbaugh made a head-scratching decision. What made things even worse? Baltimore surrendered a 20-3 lead in the loss. So, there’s plenty of blame to go around.

Clearly, Peters believes a lot of it falls on the shoulders of the head coach.

Baltimore Blows Another Big Lead in Week 4

We’re only four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, but Baltimore already has a few significant blemishes on its record. The Ravens dropped to 2-2 on the year with Sunday’s loss to Buffalo, blowing a big lead for the second time.

In Week 2, the Ravens broke open a 28-7 lead at home against the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore came out of the gates hot, with Devin Duvernay returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown.

Baltimore owned a 28-7 lead at halftime and a 35-14 advantage through three quarters. But there’s a reason football games last 60 minutes.

Miami scored 28 points in the final quarter and scored a go-ahead touchdown with 14 seconds left. The Dolphins escaped Baltimore with a 42-38 victory.

Maybe John Harbaugh had a flashback to Week 2 and didn’t want to put too much pressure on the defense? That’s the only logical explanation.