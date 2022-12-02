Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Apologizes For Vulgar Response to Fan’s Tweet

Lamar Jackson is admitting that he took things a little too far in a Twitter response to a fan’s tweet recently. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback issued an apology this week for the vulgar nature of his comment.

Following Baltimore’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, one fan threw major shade at Jackson.

“When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Lamar Jackson) … games like this should not come to (Justin Tucker),” the tweet said. “Let Lamar walk and spent that money on a well rounded team.”

Obviously, Jackson didn’t appreciate those words. So, the quarterback didn’t hold back in his response.

Lamar Jackson was not having the slander 😂 pic.twitter.com/vX43BbfK76 — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 28, 2022

Shortly after posting the tweet, Jackson deleted it. Then, while speaking with reporters this week, the star quarterback apologized.

“I apologize if I hurt feelings out there,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “I had just busted my behind — my whole team, the coaches did — that’s what I seen. I just reacted to it. My bad. My bad.”

Dealing with Twitter trolls isn’t always the easiest for professional athletes. Clearly, Jackson’s emotions got the best of him after a disappointing loss. For what it’s worth, though … most fans seemed to support Jackson for clapping back, even if his comment went a little too far.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was also asked to provide his thoughts on Lamar Jackson’s tweet from this week. While he didn’t defend the quarterback’s comments, he did say that the response was “out of character.”

“[I] just beg guys to not to get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “It’s never going to be positive. It’s not going be a nice place, you know?

“That’s kind of reflected in Lamar’s response because … that’s not the way he speaks. It’s not the way he talks. It’s not the words he ever uses. I’ve never heard him say things like that before.”

Baltimore dropped a 28-27 game to Jacksonville last weekend. Jackson completed 16-of-32 passes for 254 yards with a touchdown and also rushed for 89 yards.

Jackson and the Ravens get a chance to bounce back this weekend against the Denver Broncos.