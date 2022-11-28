Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Deletes Vulgar Tweet Directed at Fan Criticizing Performance

On second thought, Lamar Jackson doesn’t want a vulgar tweet at a fan showing up under his official Twitter account. While screenshots will allow the response to a frustrated fan to live forever, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback deleted an NSFW comment made on Sunday night.

Following Baltimore’s disappointing 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL fan took a shot at Jackson’s play and the ongoing contract situation.

“When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Jackson) … games like this should not come to (kicker Justin Tucker,” the fan said. “Let Lamar walk and spent that money on a well rounded team.”

That comment didn’t sit well with Jackson, who then savagely clapped back at the fan:

Lamar Jackson was not having the slander 😂 pic.twitter.com/vX43BbfK76 — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 28, 2022

Shortly after hitting the “tweet” button on his phone, Jackson thought better of his decision and deleted it. Obviously, it’ll continue to be brought up via screenshots, but it’s probably best that it’s not still out there.

Jackson struggled throwing the ball on Sunday, completing 16-of-32 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown. He also rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries in the loss.

Still No Deal Between Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson

There have been a lot of questions swirling about Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens since the offseason. The two sides have not been able to reach a contract agreement, leaving the quarterback’s status with the franchise uncertain.

In August, Jackson made it sound like a deal would be in place by the start of the 2022 regular season.

“Yeah, we coming up to it. It’s coming up. Season’s coming up,” Jackson said months ago, per NFL.com. “We’re going to be good for the season.”

Even when he was asked if he thought he’d remain a Raven for the foreseeable future, Jackson responded by saying, “Yes I do, for sure.”

Contract talks can be pretty tedious — and that’s proving to be the case for Jackson and the Ravens. We’ll see if the two sides come to an agreement and if fans stop chirping about the MVP’s play.