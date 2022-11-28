ravens-qb-lamar-jackson-savagely-claps-back-at-troll-criticizing-his-contract-negotiations

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had enough of the slander and games online. No more Twitter fingers for him. A fan online sent out a tweet criticizing Lamar for his performance at the end of the game on NFL Sunday. The fan also mentioned the contract negotiations between the team and their star player.

To put it simply, Lamar Jackson let it rip on Twitter. His response was incredibly NSFW. However, he let it be known how he felt. He also ratioed the hell out of the original tweet with 22.3k likes compared to 590 at the time of this writing.

It seems like this new generation of athletes isn’t going to just put up with stray comments online. Especially if you tag the players in question. That’s just asking for trouble.

Lamar Jackson was not having the slander 😂 pic.twitter.com/vX43BbfK76 — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 28, 2022

The game against the Jacksonville Jaguars ended in heartache as kicker Justin Tucker missed just short on a 67-yard field goal attempt. Even the best kicker in the game couldn’t make that kick, although it was a good attempt.

Apparently, this fan thought that it made more sense to just put the ball in Lamar Jackson’s hands and see if he could make a 50+ yard play to win the game. Oh and with just seconds to go, too. Lamar can do some amazing things on the field, but that’s asking a lot. Actually, it’s asking a lot more than getting Tucker to attempt a long field goal.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Had to Wait For Weather Delay

This game got started on a rough foot with a weather delay. The Ravens and Jaguars had to sit and wait before getting underway. For Lamar Jackson, it was an up-and-down day. He was 16/32 passing for 254 yards and a single touchdown. However, he didn’t throw an interception.

Lamar also got things done on the ground. He was the leading rusher today with 89 yards for the Ravens. There were mistakes and opportunities were blown during the game. But when Trevor Lawrence is able to throw almost 40 times it’s hard. He had 321 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

This was a disappointing day for the Ravens, but it doesn’t ruin their season. There is still a chance at a playoff run. Besides, they still have Lamar Jackson. When he’s under center anything can happen.