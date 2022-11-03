Ray Guy, Legendary NFL Punter, Dies at 73

Ray Guy, a college and NFL legend, has died. The University of Southern Mississippi, Guy’s alma mater, reported the news on Thursday morning. He was 73.

Guy is remembered as one of the greatest punters in the history of college football and the NFL. After a tremendous career at Southern Miss, where he was an All-American in 1972, he spent his entire professional career with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders.

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/C6k1hN4LCH — Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) November 3, 2022

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy,” the NFL said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Over the course of his 14-year NFL career, Guy won three Super Bowl rings with the Raiders. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was a six-time First-Team All-Pro.

Guys is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ray Guy left an incredible mark on both college football and the NFL during his career. The Raiders selected Guy in the first round of the 1973 NFL Draft after earning unanimous All-American honors at Southern Miss in 1972.

He punted 1,049 times during his 14-year career, amassing a total 44,493 yards and averaging 42.4 yards per boot.

While at Southern Miss, Guy played defensive back in addition to punting. He owns the school’s single-season record in interceptions (eight), as well as longest career punting average (44.7 yards). His 18 career interceptions ranks second all-time.

The Ray Guy Award, named in Guy’s honor, is presented to the top punter in college football every year.

There’s no question Guy left a significant mark on football at both the college and NFL levels.