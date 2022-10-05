Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Health Update Following ‘College GameDay’ Absence

ESPN‘s “College GameDay” had one glaring problem this past Saturday in Clemson. Lee Corso, the beloved headgear picker and analyst, was not present on the broadcast.

It was announced prior to “College GameDay” that the 87-year-old Corso was under the weather and would be absent. “College GameDay” host Rece Davis revealed on “The Paul Finebaum Show” Tuesday that Corso is feeling much better at his home in Orlando.

“He’s doing much better. I talked to him on Sunday. He’s back home in Orlando and feeling much, much better,” Davis said, via On3. “He just woke up Saturday morning and had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon. [He] was really ready to go home quicker than they let him but the great doctors at Clemson took care of him, looked after him. Now he’s back home in Orlando.”

ESPN play-by-play man Chris Fowler brought a calm to concerned fans shortly after the show went off the air, saying that Corso was feeling fine and in good spirits.

Update after speaking with Mr Corso. He was cracking jokes and feeling OK. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A8v7zyOlMH — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 1, 2022

“I am really relieved and reassured after talking to my dear friend and living legend Lee Corso,” Fowler said. “He wasn’t able to be on GameDay this morning — something didn’t feel right today. He wanted to have some tests done. … He’s feeling fine, he’s in good spirits, making jokes on the phone.

“It bothered him not being able to be there and make the headgear pick of the Clemson Tigers. … He wants everybody to know how much he appreciates their positive energy, the well-wishers and we look forward to seeing him real soon.”

Lee Corso Feeling Much Better Ahead of ‘College GameDay’ in Kansas

Corso appears on his way back for this Saturday’s edition of “College Gameday,” which will be a historic one. The iconic pregame show is hitting the road and heading to Lawrence, Kansas, for the first time ever — the home of the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks. No. 19 Kansas (5-0) hosts No. 17 TCU (4-0) at Noon ET on FS1.

“While I was talking to our producer yesterday, LC was calling him and wanting to know what topics were in the show that he needed to prepare for,” Davis said. “So he’s feeling much better.”