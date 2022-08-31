Rece Davis Sticks Up for Lee Corso Amid Concerns From Recent ‘College GameDay’ Appearance

There’s a collection of college football fans who are concerned about ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Lee Corso.

The 87-year-old Corso is one week into his 35th year on the panel, making an appearance on Saturday’s remote telecast. Fans were concerned after Corso appeared to struggle his way through a segment where he made his College Football Playoff predictions.

“I love him to death. Hes a legend. But Lee Corso needs to retire. What did this man just say?!” another user tweeted.

Lee Corso on College Gameday

Rece Davis, the host of “College GameDay,” has come to the defense of his friend and longtime partner on air. Davis appeared on “The Dan Le Batard Show” this week and urged fans not to be so cruel towards Corso on social media.

"He's doing great…His mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87." – Rece Davis on the Legend, Lee Corso.



Meanwhile, @Stugotz790 is angling for a guest appearance on @CollegeGameDay 😂



Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

“I would encourage the people who were, perhaps, to use your word, unkind or cruel, to reserve a little judgment,” Davis said. “He’s doing great, I speak to him regularly and this weekend in Columbus, I think you’ll see a much more comfortable environment, and you’ll see him be able to deliver, as he still does, which is remarkable. His mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87. I should be so fortunate if I’m blessed to make it far in my life.”

Lee Corso, College GameDay Return With Unique Presentation

The debut edition of “College GameDay” this season was produced with the cast spread out among different locations. Corso came in remotely from his home and was in front of a live crowd. Viewers had their focus on Corso, though fellow analysts Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit made headlines as well.

Howard, the former Michigan star, revealed his picks for the College Football Playoff. Surprisingly, none of his selections featured Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State or Clemson — four of the overwhelming favorites. Howard instead went with Texas A&M, Pitt, Baylor and his alma mater. Howard was promptly roasted for his selections on social media.

Herbstreit, meanwhile, made a bold prediction for how he sees the Big Ten West playing out this season. Herbstreit said he believes Nebraska will win the division. Hours later, the Cornhuskers let Herbstreit down. Nebraska blew a two-possession lead in the second half to fall to Northwestern, 31-28.

Corso and the rest of the “College GameDay” crew will hit the road once again Saturday — to Columbus for No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame.