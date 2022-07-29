DK Metcalf Earns Biggest WR Signing Bonus of All Time With Massive Seahawks Extension

DK Metcalf is about to be a very wealthy man. The Seattle Seahawks and the star wide receiver reached an agreement on a contract extension — one of historic proportions in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Metcalf is signing a three-year contract extension worth $72 million. That will include $58.2 million in guaranteed money. That, alone, is pretty impressive.

The historic part? Metcalf receives a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever in league history for a wide receiver.

Metcalf is coming off another strong season in 2021. He hauled in 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Seahawks. In his three-year career in Seattle, he’s totaled 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns on 216 catches.

DK Metcalf and Seahawks Can Get Back to Work

The three-year contract extension for DK Metcalf means the wide receiver and the Seattle Seahawks can get back to focusing on training camp. Metcalf was participating in a “hold in,” which lasted only two days.

Metcalf arrived for training camp but did not participate in practices. Now that the deal is done, he’ll return to the field.

With the new deal in place, Metcalf will average $24 million per year. According to ESPN, that will make him the highest-paid member of the Seahawks’ roster.

In a short three-year time, Metcalf has emerged as one of the top targets in the NFL. In 2020, he put together the most productive season of his career. The receiver totaled 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the year.

Metcalf has also performed well in the playoffs for the Seahawks, catching 16 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks made a smart move in inking the receiver to a three-year extension. Now, it’s time for everyone to get back to the football side of things.