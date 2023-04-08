Boston Red Sox Fans Are Rebelling Over Ketchup At Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox fans are very upset about ketchup served at Fenway Park, or to be frank it’s not exactly real ketchup.

Fans at the ballpark said the ketchup available tasted a bit off. Since November of 2020, Fenway Park only served gluten-free ketchup that is sweetened with real fruits and vegetables, no artificials.

Stream coverage of the 2023 Masters on Paramount+. Watch live!

Red Sox fans spoke to WBZ News Radio and voiced their confusion and frustration.

“I saw there was a bin over there that said no sugar, they’re serving no sugar ketchup in the park,” one Red Sox fan said.

Some Red Sox fans don’t even want ketchup on their hotdogs.

“Mustard or homemade hot sauce, that’s the way to go,” one vendor said. Another responded with a simple “no” and a laugh.

Insane Pitch by Red Sox Star Chris Sale Leaves Batter Audibly Baffled

At one point, Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox was arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He even came on and struck out Manny Machado in the final at-bat of the 2018 World Series. At that point, he had been to seven straight All-Star games and struck out 445 batters in the previous two seasons.

This earned Sale a massive extension from Boston, five years and $145 million extension. Then, the injuries came. Some of them were comedic, like falling off his bike and breaking his wrist while trying to rehab from a previous injury. Some were serious, like Tommy John surgery.

Now, Chris Sale is trying to make a comeback. In two starts this season, he’s seen mixed results, struggling to hit his spots at times. However, the movement on his slider is still deadly. Jonathan Schoop of the Detroit Tigers found that out the hard way.

That’s a slider that is moving more than two feet, from left to right after Chris Sale released it. The only thing Schoop could do is let it go and hope it was a ball because there was no way he was going to get his bat on it.

The NESN broadcast even caught Schoop shouting, “What the f**k is that?”

That, for what it’s worth, is Chris Sale at his absolute deadliest. It was a hint that Sale still has the skill set that he needs to return to form. If he can stay healthy for the first time in several seasons, and find more consistent control of his fastball, then there is a chance that he could once again be a terror to batters in the American League.