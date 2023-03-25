Remains Found Near Camden Yards Identified As Missing Baltimore Orioles Worker

Versey Spell, 75, had been missing since October of last year. Five months later, the Baltimore Orioles gameday usher was found in a “black container containing possible human remains,” per local reports.

Baltimore police were notified of the container on March 7. The following day, the remains were sent to the medical examiner for testing and her death was ruled a homicide. The container was discovered a few blocks from Spell’s apartment.

According to Spell’s family, the door to Spell’s apartment was found forced open after going missing under suspicious circumstances. A “strange woman” was found in Spell’s bed and the house was unkept, according to reports. The woman has not been identified or officially tied to Spell’s case.

The team released a statement to send their condolences to Spell’s family and friends.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of long-time Orioles usher, Versey Spell,” the statement read, via The Baltimore Sun. “Our Orioles family sends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We will miss her warm welcomes at the ballpark.”

The investigation is ongoing as police search for a suspect.

Spell’s Sister Speaks Out

Spell’s sister, Bettea Brown-Wilson recently spoke to WMAR2 News about the tragedy. Brown-Wilson believes she is one of the last relatives Spell spoke to before going missing.

The last time Brown-Wilson saw her sister was after taking her to a doctor’s appointment. Brown-Wilson, her husband and Spell all went out to dinner before dropping Spell back off at her home.

“We knew that it would be this way after five months but, when reality sets in, it’s just heartbreaking,” Brown-Wilson said in the interview. “… was hoping that they would bring her back home safe as she left. But, after three months because she had lupus real bad, so without her medicine, she wasn’t any good. I’m numb, hurt, disappointed, angry. I don’t know anybody who would want to really hurt her.”

After Spell was dropped off by Brown-Wilson and her husband, that was the last anyone saw of Spell before her murder. She described the scene at Spell’s home after it was reported that she went missing.

“[Versey’s] landlord sent her brother to the house to check on my sister and the house, and the house had been broken into upstairs and downstairs and my sister was missing from the house,” said Brown-Wilson. “They just destroyed her apartment completely, everything was all over the place.”

The brother was the one to discover a woman sleeping in Spell’s bed. The woman claimed her friend brought her here. When he told the woman that it was his sister’s house, she pushed him out of the way and ran out of the house.