The Kyrie Irving era is over for the Brooklyn Nets.

After more headlines than winning, the franchise is done with the star point guard. On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

Alas, it’s not LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but Irving will have a chance to excel with Mavericks star Luka Doncic. How that back court operates will be fascinating to watch.

On the other hand, the Nets recoup some serious draft capital for Irving, as well as some interesting players. Dorian Finney-Smith has been solid for Dallas, while Spencer Dinwiddie endeared himself to Brooklyn fans before the Nets chose to stick with Irving over him a couple seasons ago.

What happens with Kevin Durant and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets remains to be seen. But the Kyrie Irving drama is over. WFAN listeners will be happy to not hear his name any longer.