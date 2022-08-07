Report: Cleveland Browns Decline Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request

Hoping to get more drama out of Cleveland Browns training camp this summer? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. An interesting situation has surfaced regarding running back Kareem Hunt and his status with the team.

According to a report from ESPN, Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland but the team declined. That shouldn’t create any problems as the Browns prepare for the 2022 season, should it?

The report indicates that Hunt has been seeking a contract extension. He’s currently in the second season of a two-year, $12 million deal with the Browns. The running back missed the last two practices and has reportedly told the team he’ll be a no-go for drills until an agreement is reached.

Hunt battled injuries last season, playing in just eight games for the Browns. He finished the year with 386 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries. In 2020, Hunt rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns during a 16-game season.

When Hunt and Nick Chubb are both at full strength, Cleveland boasts one of the top backfield combinations in the NFL. Though Hunt is healthy, it seems that contract negotiations could put the Browns’ tandem in jeopardy.

Cleveland’s Offseason has been Full of Issues

Kareem Hunt’s contract situation and trade request is just the latest in a tumultuous offseason for the Cleveland Browns. The organization still awaits a decision from the NFL regarding Deshaun Watson’s suspension length.

On Aug. 1, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson found that Watson violated the league’s conduct policy and hit the quarterback with a six-game suspension. Because of the nature of the sexual misconduct allegations, many thought the punishment was far-too light.

The NFL appealed the ruling and Watson’s status for the 2022 season is still in question.

Cleveland already waved goodbye to Baker Mayfield, now with the Carolina Panthers, providing the team with very few answers at the position if Watson’s suspension is increased in length.

To put it simply, it’s not been a quiet offseason for the Browns.