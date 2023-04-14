Report: DeMar DeRozan’s 9-Year Old Daughter Escorted Out of Arena After Online Threats

The 9-year-old daughter of Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena by Bulls security following the team’s 109-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament Wednesday.

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Diar DeRozan received severe online threats which were communicated by the league to her father. Diar DeRozan was led to the team bus with DeMar DeRozan.

“As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that,” DeMar DeRozan told Haynes.

Diar DeRozan was often heard over the ESPN broadcast screaming whenever the Raptors were at the free-throw line. Toronto made 18-of-36 (50%) attempts from the charity stripe, while Chicago went 18-of-22 (81.8%).

Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

Speaking with the media ahead of the Bulls’ play-in game against the Miami Heat Friday, DeMar DeRozan defended his daughter amid the criticism.

“I mean, I never would have thought it would have went to that extreme that it did. But, it did,” he said, via the Sun Sentinel. “Maybe later down the line, when she gets older, she can look back at it and realize what really happened…

“For her, I just keep it within her. Obviously, she’s only nine. I try to keep [that] she’s still a child. I don’t let her get caught up to the outside effects of it. You know, she just came there for one reason and one reason only and that was support, for her dad. And she had the most fun with it.”

Bulls Taking on Heat Without the Help of DeMar DeRozan’s Daughter

The Bulls’ sixth-man was ruled out for Friday’s contest due to classroom obligations.

“She has school today,” DeMar DeRozan said. “I just talked to her this morning on the way to school. She will not be here. She is ruled out.”

That, however, didn’t stop United Airlines from trying to get Diar DeRozan down to South Beach.

“The flight’s on us,” United Airlines wrote on Twitter. “What do you say, @DeMar_DeRozan? We’d love to take Diar’s talents to South Beach.”