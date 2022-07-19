Report: Houston Texans Running Back Darius Anderson Arrested on Troubling Charges

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson faces ugly accusations, according to a report.

Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The alleged incident occurred on Friday.

Wilson reported the news after obtaining Harris County Court records. Anderson’s arrest occurred on Friday and he posted bond. There will be an arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

Texans running back Darius Anderson, a former George Ranch standout and TCU football player, has been charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Harris County Court records https://t.co/N8NGJIluHS pic.twitter.com/hLXkSMftRw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 19, 2022

The Houston Texans released a statement after learning of Anderson’s arrest.

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the team said, per Wilson’s report. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Anderson “allegedly broke into a Houston townhome and pursued a woman into her bathroom, according to court records.” As part of the bond agreement, Anderson may n permitted to return to the victim’s home or possess a firearm.

Anderson attended TCU and played for the Horned Frogs from 2016-19. He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the past two years, Anderson has bounced around with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Darius Anderson’s Arrest the Latest Legal Trouble for Houston Texans

The arrest involving Darius Anderson is the latest of serious legal issues the Houston Texans have faced. Earlier this month, the organization announced its decision to settle lawsuits with 30 women claiming abuse from former team quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the statement from the plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the franchise’s decision.

From lawyer Tony Buzbee: 30 women who made or planned to make claims against the #Texans have settled. More below 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dQHIxfdUgR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022

“Only one of the thirty women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit,” the statement said. “That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete.”

Houston Texans ownership — the McNair family — also released a statement.

“Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably,” the statement says. “This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault or misconduct.”