Kliff Kingsbury is heading back to college football. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach, who was fired after the 2022 season, is expected to serve as USC’s quarterbacks coach under head coach Lincoln Riley, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kingsbury, 43, will work with Caleb Williams — the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has a history coaching high-level quarterbacks, notably Patrick Mahomes during his time at Texas Tech and Kyler Murray, whom he selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. Murray exploded onto the college football scene in 2018 under Riley — now Kingsbury’s boss.

Kingsbury spent four seasons in Arizona (2018-22), going 28-37-1 with a playoff appearance in 2021. The Cardinals were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card game and slipped to 4-13 in 2022. Kingsbury had inked a six-year extension through 2027 the offseason prior to his firing.

Before making the move to the NFL, Kingsbury spent six seasons as Red Raiders head coach (2013-18). Kingsbury guided Texas Tech to winning campaigns in 2013 and 2015, as well as three bowl game appearances. The university made the decision not to retain Kingsbury for the 2019 season and shortly thereafter, USC hired him to fill its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Cardinals hired him after a month of being in Los Angeles.

Kliff Kingsbury to Work With Talented Quarterback Group at USC

Kingsbury will play a role in the continued development of Williams — the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams threw for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five interceptions on 66.6% passing in his first season with the Trojans.

Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023, joins Williams in the quarterback room. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Los Alamitos, California, is currently on campus going through spring practice.

“He’s done well,” Riley said this past week. “We’re repping those three guys along with Jake Jensen. We’re giving them all a little bit and he’s taken advantage of having those three older quarterbacks in the room. They’re there to kind of help him and guide him along. And show him pretty good examples about how we want to do it. He’s smart, he retains things well. He’s coming off not an ideal offseason, from an injury standpoint. You can tell he’s not 100%.

“But the mental work that he’s getting right now is great and will pay dividends. I’m impressed with some of his recall and the things he’s doing as a freshman but you know, he’s learning a lot which will set the stage for him to really go have a great offseason. [It’ll be good mentally and physically] for him to compete in the offseason.”

The Trojans aren’t stopping there, engaged in a recruiting war alongside Georgia and Nebraska for Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024.