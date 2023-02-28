Report: Lakers Fear LeBron James Out For Extended Period With Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers fear that star forward LeBron James will be out for an extended period after suffering a right foot injury in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. James is undergoing further testing and conversations to learn the full extent of the injury, per ESPN.

James, 38, played through the injury, scoring 26 points en route to the Lakers’ third straight win. He fell to the floor in pain in the third quarter after driving toward the basket on Mavericks forward Dwight Powell. James was walking with a noticeable limp after the game while leaving American Airlines Center. Los Angeles ruled him out ahead of its Monday road tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sources: There's fear Lakers star LeBron James is likely to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. James suffered the injury in Sunday's win over Dallas, played through it, and belief is he will be sidelined an indefinite amount. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

It goes without saying that an injured James is devastating to the Lakers, who sit 12th in the Western Conference, one game out of the No. 10 spot, which represents the final play-in spot. James previously called the final stretch of the Lakers’ season “23 of the most important games” of his career during All-Star Weekend.

LeBron James Looking to Snap Playoff Drought

“I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight,” James said. “It’s just not part of my DNA. We’re sitting up here talking about the [all-time scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“That’s just who I am. That’s what I’m cut from. So, I hope I can figure out a way to just make sure that I’m available on the floor every single night for these 23 games to give us a chance. Give our group a chance to be able to compete every night and give ourselves a chance to win every night so we can give ourselves a chance to get into the postseason.”