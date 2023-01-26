Report: Major Sports Network Facing Bankruptcy, $8.6 Billion in debt

A few years ago, the Diamond Sports Group — who operate under the Sinclair Broadcast Group umbrella — bought up a bunch of regional sports networks (RSNs) that are primarily valued for their live sports rights in pro basketball, baseball and hockey. Thus, Bally Sports was created by Diamond Sports Group as a streaming hub for games on those RSNs. However, a few years in, Bally’s plan and company is failing.

According to Sports Business, Bally’s parent company is now facing bankruptcy:

“Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair Broadcast Group entity that operates the Bally Sports group of regional sports networks in the United States, is reportedly heading towards a $8.6 billion debt restructure that could lead to a pre-arranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.”

Whew, that sounds like a doozy. But apparently the plan is to file for bankruptcy here shortly. That’s because they are projected to completely miss a $140 million interest payment in mid-February, which would then begin a 30-day grace period for the company to come up with the money. Assuming they won’t be able to do that, it’s time to talk bankruptcy.

The company reportedly plans to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, they won’t shut down due to a Chapter 11. Instead, they have to completely restructure. To get there, many of the company’s largest lenders may flip the money they’re owed into equity within the company, therefore turning some of those lenders into owners. From there, they’ll have to formulate a new business model going forward.

More background on Bally Sports

The original play was for Bally to become an RSN sanctuary — a streaming platform where diehard and casual local pro sports fans could find each and every one of their team’s games. So they bought up RSNs previously owned by Fox Sports, which aired on cable TV. Bally was big on the MLB, NBA and NHL. Sports that have 80+ games a year, which would all available on their streaming platform and still on cable for those who still had cable subscriptions.

Except a lot of people are cutting the cable cord and going exclusively to streaming. So Bally’s primary audience, the old guard of cable TV watchers, is going down the drain as more and more people switch to streaming. But Bally is a streaming company by nature, so this was a good thing, right? Nope.

Because Bally’s offer for cord-cutters was a steep $20-a-month subscription where they could watch any game offered by Bally Sports. But 20 bucks is just far too expensive for what most cord-cutters would want to spend on a monthly basis for access to games, especially for casual fans who only watched a handful of games every year because it came with their cable package. And clearly, many people who are cutting the cord probably aren’t huge sports fans — since sports still cater to live, cable audiences for the most part.

Bally bought huge into the cable market as cord-cutting blew up. Then they way over-charged for their streaming service for those who did cut the cord. Ultimately, this all led to a crater in ratings for these channels as less people had access to the games. Which in turn, provided woeful returns on the company’s investments so far. Now, they have to file for bankruptcy and completely restructure in order to survive.