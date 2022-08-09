Report: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65 Billion Sale of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will soon be under new ownership, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. The sale will come at a massive $4.65 billion price tag, too.

Late Monday night, Schefter reported that NFL owners are expected to approve the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner Group. It’s led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.

NFL owners are expected Tuesday to approve the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. It will mark the official end of the Bowlen era in Denver and establish a new all-time high price paid for any sports franchise. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

The two sides reportedly reached an agreement back in June, but it took a full vote from NFL ownership to approve the sale. The $4.65 billion expense is the largest ever for a North American sports franchise, per ESPN.

Walton heads to group, along with his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Also involved in the purchase is co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson. She is also the chair of the board of Starbucks.

“We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos!” Walton said in a statement in June. “Carrie, Greg and I are inspired by the opportunity to steward this great organization in a vibrant community full of opportunity and passionate fans. Having lived and worked in Colorado, we’ve always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we’ve learned more about the team, staff and Broncos Country over the last few months.”

Can the Denver Broncos Get Back to Glory Days?

Since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, the Denver Broncos have fallen on some tough times. The franchise has endured five straight losing seasons and hasn’t reached the playoff since Peyton Manning retired.

But the Broncos do have a history of success. Dating back to 1977, Denver has made 22 playoff appearances and reached eight Super Bowls. The franchise won back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998 with John Elway under center.

Manning led the Broncos to a third Super Bowl ring in 2015.

After a deflating six years, Broncos fans are ready to see their team compete for AFC championships and Super Bowl rings again. With Russell Wilson running the offense, Denver might have the pieces to get back into the conversation.