Report: Panthers Quarterback Matt Corral’s NFL Rookie Season Likely Over Due to Injury

Bad news surfaced out of Charlotte on Saturday evening. Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral, a rookie out of Ole Miss, suffered an injury in Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots that will likely end his first NFL season.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Corral sustained a Lisfranc injury (foot) in Friday night’s game. It is listed as a “likely season ending” injury for the rookie.

Corral completed nine-of-15 passes for 58 yards in Friday’s game.

#Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral has a Lisfranc injury that is likely season ending, per coach Matt Rhule. Bad luck for the Ole Miss product. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

The Panthers selected Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He provided depth for Carolina at the position, though the team also has Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the roster.

Friday night marked Corral’s second appearance in the preseason. He also played in the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. He struggled in that game, completing just one of his nine throws for 11 yards.

It’s an unfortunate end to Corral’s rookie season. Hopefully he’ll be able to recover quickly and be able to return to the field soon enough.

Carolina Not Lacking Options at Quarterback

Losing Matt Corral for the season certainly hurts Carolina’s depth at quarterback. Fortunately, head coach Matt Rhule has some options under center entering the 2022 season.

Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield before the start of training camp, as the Cleveland Browns moved on to Deshaun Watson. Behind Mayfield is Sam Darnold, also an experienced veteran.

Corral added young talent to the roster out of Ole Miss. In Lane Kiffin’s offense in 2021, the quarterback threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also had 614 rushing yards and reached the end zone 11 times on the ground.

In four years at Ole Miss, Corral piled up 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns through the air. He added 1,338 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground to that total.

The Panthers close out preseason action on Aug. 26 against the Buffalo Bills. They open the 2022 regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Sept. 11.