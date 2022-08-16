Report: Tiger Woods Calls Private Meeting with Top PGA Tour Players in Rally Against LIV Golf

Tiger Woods has called a meeting at the PGA Tour’s upcoming BMW Championship. The gathering will reportedly include the top remaining players who have not defected to LIV Golf.

“It’s a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page,” one anonymous player who was invited to the meeting told ESPN on Monday. “About how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf.”

According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, a lot of topics are on the table.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will speak at another meeting on Wednesday, following the players-only meeting on Tuesday. The 68-man field tees off for round one at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware on Thursday.

“He’s a PGA Tour ambassador like all the greats,” another anonymous invitee commented on Woods’ role in the upcoming meeting. “He understands how good the tour was to him and his career.”

Tiger Woods Vehemently Opposed to LIV Golf’s Premise, Advances

In a press conference on July 12 prior to the 150th Open Championship, Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf. He did not pull any punches.

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said at the time. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

In the weeks following, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman shared in a FOX News interview that Woods turned down an offer worth $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed venture.

Woods – who officially reached billionaire status in June – certainly does not need the money. That being said, $700-800 million is $700-800 million. For the 46-year-old to put his money where his mouth is – or NOT put his money where his mouth is – is certainly admirable.