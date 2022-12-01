Reports Indicate Tom Brady Could Return to New England Patriots in 2023

We aren’t even to the NFL Playoffs yet this year and already there is talk about how Tom Brady might be on his way back to New England. The GOAT has made it clear that he isn’t done with football yet. He retired for a couple of months or so earlier this year just to announce his return to Tampa Bay.

So, if Tom Brady wants to stay around, could he end up in a Patriots uniform again? This year, the team has performed well at times, but the offensive production just isn’t there with Mac Jones. You pair that up with the fact that New England is going to have a ton of money to spend in 2023 and it sounds possible.

Rumors are circling that this reunion is on the way. There is a lot more that would have to happen for this to actually become reality, but it isn’t far-fetched. Jeff Howe of The Athletic doesn’t think it will happen but the possibility is a very real thing.

“Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another,” Howe explained, via CBS News. “They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spend 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in 2021 – an appointment they set up prior to the game. The Patriots are slated to have more than $50 million in cap space in 2023, so they can again address their flaws, this time on the heels of a couple impressive draft classes.”

Tom Brady will be 46 when the 2023 season begins. Even so, he will likely be seen as one of the top passers in the NFL.

Tom Brady’s Plans For 2023

When you’re the GOAT, everyone wants to know what your next mood is. Tom Brady has talked about his 2023 plans and while he wasn’t specific on where he plans to play, he did hint that he’s hoping to play next year. That is if all goes well. At his age, nothing is guaranteed in this sport, especially not another season. So, what does he expect out of the future?

“I love competing still,” Brady said on his podcast. At this point it is, “day-to-day, game-to-game at this point … just focused on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice.”

Right now, the wins and losses at Tampa Bay aren’t adding up. Despite a shaky record, they still lead their division. So, they have their playoff hopes in their own hands. If this season doesn’t end how Brady wants to see it end, does he look at New England with some longing?

The Patriots would be going backward, but it might work out in the short term.