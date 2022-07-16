Retired Baseball Great Derek Jeter Refutes Infamous Gift-Basket Saga, Claims Incident ‘Never Happened’

A seven-part documentary into the life of New York Yankees legendary shortstop Derek Jeter debuts on Monday, July 18. The Captain brings interviews of former teammates and friends close to the player, examining the player’s life on the diamond and his persona in private.

While the documentary covers the 48-year-old’s journey and potential return to the executive side of baseball, one other previewed tidbit stands out. Jeter famously took some heat regarding ‘parting gifts’ for postgame excursions with female companions following the release of a 2011 New York Post exposé.

The story alleges Jeter doling out expensive autographed items the morning after various romantic conquests. In a chivalrous display, “he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball”.

But over a decade removed from the hit-piece, the shortstop claims the story is a fabrication. One line in the documentary emphatically denies the events. Jeter says, “People keep regurgitating this story that has never happened. Never happened”.

Does Derek Jeter’s Return to Limelight Foreshadow Return to Baseball World?

In an early release of the interview ESPN releases on Monday, Jeter discusses at length his future. The legend says, “I love the game – I really do love the game. I think it’s the greatest game in the world. So yeah, at some point, I’m sure I’ll do something”.

However, his first post-playing-career gig didn’t pan out as well as expected. The first-ballot Cooperstown inductee survived just four seasons as CEO of the Miami Marlins. Upon resigning his position, No. 2… Derek Jeter… No. 2 sold his 4% stake in the club, distancing himself from the franchise.

Abandoning the league before a lockout pitted team owners against players gives Jeter the flexibility to return in a multitude of capacities. But certain moves, including trading superstar Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees, came at the price of controversy. Running his own club appeared over the head of the recent retiree.

However, it’s unclear whether or not he offered any autographed memorabilia to the organization before skipping town.