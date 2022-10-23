Return of Chad Powers? Eli Manning Attends Penn State’s White Out Game: VIDEO

Chad Powers loved Penn State’s campus so much he decided to take in a White Out game. That’s right, the 26-year-old wannabe walk-on (played by Eli Manning) was in Happy Valley for Saturday’s meeting between Minnesota and Penn State.

So, maybe Manning wasn’t in his Chad Powers character — made famous during an incredibly funny skit for ESPN‘s Eli’s Places earlier this year — but he was at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. Camera crews captured the former NFL star taking in the scene.

It’s a good game for Manning to take in, too. The White Out game is considered one of the coolest atmospheres in college football. He appeared to be enjoying himself while at the game.

You know it’s a B1G game when @EliManning shows up. 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/usJ0kexYS6 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 22, 2022

If only Chad Powers got to walk through that tunnel and experience that atmosphere. Maybe one day the long-haired gunslinger will earn his walk-on spot for the Nittany Lions.

But if not, taking in a White Out from the sidelines is still a pretty unique experience.

Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State as Chad Powers

Eli Manning doesn’t have any real direct ties to Penn State. He played college football at Ole Miss and spent his entire NFL career with the New York Giants. So, why did he make the trip to State College?

Manning made a return visit after he initially went undercover at Penn State for an episode of Eli’s Places. Using a prosthetic nose, mustache, long hair and a face mask, Manning was nearly unrecognizable as Chad Powers — a homeschooled quarterback trying out as a walk-on for the Nittany Lions football team.

Some other walk-ons thought Powers looked much older than a traditional college student. Some coaches wanted to give the quarterback a shot on the team. Everyone watching at home busted a gut laughing at the episode.

It’s easily been one of the funniest things of the 2022 football season — college or NFL. It’s also taken on a life of its own. For the rest of his life, Manning will be tied to his alter-ego: Chad Powers.