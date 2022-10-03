Rex Ryan Torches Miami Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation: ‘Epic Fail’

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan has been the latest to comment on how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. The unapologetic analyst didn’t hold back in his comments, either.

During ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, Ryan spoke on how the Dolphins staff and head coach Mike McDaniel handled the situation.

Tagovailoa, of course, left the field with an apparent head injury in Miami’s Week 3 game against Buffalo. He returned to the game, leading the Dolphins to a win. Thursday, he was back under center and had to be transported to the hospital after being slammed down by a Cincinnati Bengals defender.

“This is clearly from head trauma. That’s it, a concussion,” Ryan said, per FOX News. “I know what it looks like. We all know what it looks like. My answer is this, no way in hell I put my son back in that game. No way in hell. And you know what, no way in hell I put somebody else’s son back out there either.

“This is an epic fail. It’s a fail on the coach, too,” he said. “As a coach, you’re the last line of defense. I’m sorry, but I’m not letting that guy back out there.”

Since Tagovailoa’s injury, many analysts and former players have blasted the Dolphins for handling the situation poorly.

CTE Expert Critical of Miami Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Rex Ryan’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa come just a few days after a CTE expert roasted the Miami Dolphins on how they handled the situation. He says the quarterback should never suit up for the franchise again.

Chris Nowinski, an expert in the field, said in an interview that, said the Dolphins showed no concern for Tagovailoa’s health.

“The Dolphins did not take care of you,” Nowinski told TMZ Sports. “The fact they put you out there, frankly, If I were [Tua], I would not go back and play for the Dolphins, because this was not just a failure of the medical team, this was a failure of the coaching staff, and failure of ownership.”

Nowinski also said that, whether it’s with the Dolphins or not, he doesn’t suggest Tagovailoa play the remainder of the season.

“My advice would be, having been through it and knowing so many dead athlete stories where there was suicide or some aspect of CTE or some traumatic brain injury, do not go back this season,” he said.