RGIII’s ‘D’ Tweet About Antonio Brown Has Twitter Cringing

Days after Antonio Brown reportedly exposed himself at a Dubai hotel’s indoor swimming pool, RGIII now has Twitter in a collective cringe with his response to the situation.

In the tweet, RGIII used Antonio Brown’s situation as part of his joke about the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks defense. “AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today,” RGIII tweeted after the Seahawks won against the Lions 48-45.

AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 2, 2022

The response to RGIII’s not-as-funny-as-he-expected tweet wasn’t in his favor. “Oh you nasty nasty!!” one Twitter user commented. Another user asked, “Robert… on the Lord’s day?” To which RGIII responded, “Everyday is the Lord’s day. God has a sense of humor too.”

Antonio Brown obviously didn’t do himself any favors about the incident either. Also on Sunday, Brown tweeted, “I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D.”

Antonio Brown Speaks Out Following Dubai Hotel Exposure

As news about his exposure at the Dubai hotel began to circulate, Antonio Brown decided to share his thoughts about the incident.

In a tweet on Saturday (October 1st), Antonio Brown defended himself. “It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about him,” he wrote. “Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”

While speaking about the video showing him exposing himself, Antonio Brown stated that the clip was taken out of context. “Every chance they get to say the heat off themselves they use me,” he accused. “In the video, you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headline would read, ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

However, there have reportedly been multiple complaints filed against Antonio Brown while he was staying at the hotel. Among those complaints included the pool incident.

Antonio Brown’s issues with the NFL seemed to get worse and have been ongoing since earlier this year. He was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after an outburst on the field. He stated at the time that he was injured and was forced to play by the team’s coaches. However, the Buccaneers have denied Brown’s allegations multiple times.

Months after being released, Antonio Brown announced plans to officially retire from the NFL. He originally tweeted that he wanted to retire as a Steeler. “Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” he reportedly stated. “I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game.”