Ric Flair Blasts ESPN, Speaks Out About Tom Brady’s Personal Life

WWE legend Ric Flair slammed ESPN in a social media post on Sunday afternoon, defending Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Flair clearly hates the way TB12’s personal life has been portrayed among the media.

Flair hit the send button on his tweet following Tampa Bay’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. He wants everyone to appreciate what the 45-year-old quarterback has accomplished on the field.

“I would suggest EVERYONE get off Tom Brady’s ass and applaud him!!” Flair wrote on Twitter. “His personal life is his business!! NOT YOURS! To judge, comment on, or laugh about makes you all look bad!! So disrespectful ESON! He’s the GOAT!”

I Would Suggest EVERYONE Get Off @TomBrady’s Ass And Applaud Him!! His Personal Life Is His Business!! NOT YOURS! To Judge, Comment On, Or Laugh About Makes You All Look Bad!!! So Disrespectful @espn! He’s The GOAT! pic.twitter.com/UzvnQcFHOx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 18, 2022

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have been enduring some personal matters since the quarterback’s decision to return to the NFL. Because of their popularity, it’s been a very public situation.

According to reports from PEOPLE, Brady and Bündchen have been living apart for over a month. It’s also been reported that the 45-year-old quarterback will receive one personal day off per week during the remainder of Tampa Bay’s 2022 regular season.

While many seem to have a serious interest in Brady’s personal life, Flair is one of the few who doesn’t care. He thinks it should remain private, between the quarterback and his wife.

Tom Brady may not enjoy all the media attention regarding his personal life, but his comments on the situation continue to be diplomatic. The seven-time Super Bowl winner says it’s just the nature of the business.

“I think it’s just part of our life,” Brady said about the attention, according to People. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

Obviously, Ric Flair doesn’t really agree with that. He’d prefer if outlets stuck with Brady’s performance on the football field, rather than what happens inside the home.

Despite the media attention, Brady continues to play well on Sundays. He’s got the Buccaneers off to a 2-0 start this season, leading his team to wins over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Through two games, the quarterback has thrown for 402 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Tampa Bay plays Green Bay in Week 3.