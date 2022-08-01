Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.

In attendance at Ric Flair’s last match was his daughter Megan Fliehr. While she doesn’t hit the ring like her sister Charlotte, she is all about supporting her dad. When it comes to a night like tonight, it’s a must that she had to be there.

Watch as he surprises his daughter and son-in-law Conrad in the crowd by faking this heart attack. You couldn’t tell when the working stopped and the shooting began with the Nature Boy this match.

Ric Flair just faked a heart attack right in front of his daughter, Mick Foley and Undertaker LMAOOOOOO #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/1rGXLc1Vxd — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 1, 2022

No one is going to say that this match was Ric Flair’s best from a technical, physical, or athletic standpoint. However, this might be his best effort and the most heart that he’s put into a single match in his life. You can’t say that the 73-year-old didn’t leave it all out on the mat. The fight was awesome.

A career that has lasted decades, a man larger than life, and a limousine ridin’, jet flyin’, kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’ son of a gun. The Nature Boy has done it all and then some. Won the belts. Beaten the other legends and greats of his time, the next generation, and the one after that.

Now, he’s moved on to retirement. Officially.

Ric Flair Addresses the Crowd After Final Match

When it was all said and done, Ric Flair was the one who was victorious against Jeff Jarrett. A lot of tradition points to wrestlers losing their final match, going “down on their back” so to speak. However, the GOAT of all GOATs can’t go out like that. We knew he’d win, but he was going to have to shed blood, sweat, and tears.

“To have you here, the greatest wrestling town – one of the greatest,” he said in his farewell speech after the fight. “I had one of my best matches of my career here, Ricky Steamboat. All my family’s here. We made jokes about me being married five times. All the kids are here, one wife, but all my granddaughters and children are here. And my friends are here. I swear to God guys, if I didn’t have enough pressure on me tonight, fu**ing Kid Rock walked in the fu**ing locker room.”

Just a major night of fun, wrestling, and sending off one of the greatest sports entertainers to ever live. What a way to send off Ric Flair. What a final match. Hats off to the Nature Boy. WOO!!!