Ric Flair Hints at Taking Another Wrestling Match

Ric Flair wrestled for the final time during his “Last Match” back on July 31 in Nashville. Or did he? The WWE legend has technically retired from the sport but left the slightest crack open for a potential return.

TMZ Sports asked Flair this week about his plans moving forward, and whether it would include wrestling in another match. It sounds like, for now, the legend is quite content in his retirement. He doesn’t rule anything out, though.

“I don’t know,” Flair told TMZ Sports. “I’ve already promised [I was done] once. Right now, I’m not doing anything. But, never say never.”

Flair was a six-time World Heavyweight Champion during his time in the WWE. He’s considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. His “Last Match” was its own pay-per-view event las July, sending the “Nature Boy” out in style.

But because Flair has been involved in wrestling for so long, he’ll probably always have some itch to get back in the ring. We’ll see if he ever decides to get back on the mat.

Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville

Ric Flair’s final match didn’t come without some drama — as you might expect. The “Nature Boy” still had some tricks up his sleeve before leaving the ring.

Flair faked a heart attack during his final match, and then poked his opponent, Jay Lethal, in the eye. But as Flair faked the condition, there was some genuine concern from his family, who were sitting ringside.

Ric Flair just faked a heart attack right in front of his daughter, Mick Foley and Undertaker LMAOOOOOO #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/1rGXLc1Vxd — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 1, 2022

Flair told the New York Post why he decided to fake a heart attack during the final match.

“I made the mistake of saying to someone in the match that I felt lightheaded, so everybody jumped way too early [toward the finish of the match], and I just said [in my head] that this was the only way to slow it down,” Flair said.

Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, said “Nature Boy” was begged to not fake a heart attack.

“The only thing you and I pushed back on, and we pushed back the first time we heard it and the second time, and the third time. ‘Do not fake the heart deal. Do not. Please.’” Thompson said.

“The afternoon of, he goes, ‘Guys, guys, it’s my last match. I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but if they are with it and I feel I have the crowd, I’m going to do it. Jay is going to have a little sympathy and I’ll poke him in the eyes.’”

Even at 73, Flair still had some tricks up his sleeve.