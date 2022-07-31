Ric Flair Posts Empowering Message Ahead of Final Match

Ric Flair has just moments remaining as an active professional wrestler. The Nature Boy enters the ring just one last time tonight (July 31). The event in Nashville features an all-time main card with Flair and Andrade El Idolo facing off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

But before “Naitch” struts down the aisle for the finale of an illustrious career, he shared an empowering message on Twitter. The quote with no attribution reads, “Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come. Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you won, and all the fears you have overcome.”

The WWE legend’s final battle streams live on pay-per-view with the main card expected to arrive at 7 PM CST. Ric Flair teams up with his son-in-law El Idolo in Nashville. It marks the end of a 50-year wrestling career for the 73-year-old.

Ric Flair Offers Glimpse Into Mindset on The Marty Smith Podcast

Ahead of the weekend, Flair took ample time to absorb the beauty of Nashville. Before stopping by Tennessee Titans training camp to pump up the squad, The Nature Boy joined The Marty Smith Podcast to talk life and the upcoming card.

While it might seem unfair to categorize Flair’s mindset as nerve-wracked, he describes it as such. Flair said on Tuesday’s episode, “Believe it or not, it’s keeping me awake at night. I’m nervous.”

Later in the interview, the wrestling legend shares, “Everybody goes, ‘All you gotta do is get in the ring and strut and go ‘Wooo!’ and chop a couple guys.’ It’s gotta be more than that. I won’t be able to do it at the speed I did, but I’ve got to be able to do all the stuff that I did. And I can, I’ve practiced it.”

While it marks the final time the 73-year-old enters the ring, it also represents his first fight since 2011. The Nature Boy never disappoints. When Flair exits the scene one last time, he deserves an emphatic “wooo” from all of us that have enjoyed his presence.