Ric Flair Reveals His Preparation for Final Fight: ‘Drinking Every Night’

All legends must see an end to the legacy. Ric Flair is in his final match tonight, and his prep beforehand was just what he needed. A huge night in sports entertainment. Of course, the 73-year-old has been training for most of his life. So, he knows how he fights best and knows exactly how to get ready. With plenty of exercise and plenty of alcohol.

Stepping in the ring with his own son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, Ric Flair faces off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The Nature Boy made sure to get right as best he could before the big night tonight.

“I would never postpone [the match],” Flair said to TMZ. “They’d have to kill me for that. So many people have contributed their time and effort to make this happen. I just wanted to be at 100% of what I can be now.”

Before the match, Flair talked about how he got ready. “I guaranteed you that I’ll be drinking every night,” he said. “I don’t do good when I don’t drink.”

This is a wild night. When you take into account all of the accomplishments, the promotions, the opponents that he’s taken on in his career – it’s amazing to think it’s coming to an end. Everyone grows up wanting to be Ric Flair at one point. His legend will live on after this final match, but the fact he won’t ever step in the ring competitively again is almost hard to swallow.

Even though he’s in the last stage of his career, the Nature Boy is immortal. A 16-time WWE champion, Ric Flair is professional wrestling.

Ric Flair and the Big Gold Belt

For one last walk down the aisle, Ric Flair decided to team up with his best friend for the match… that Big Gold Belt. The original WWF World Title. The best belt, arguably, that has ever been designed. Flair never looks better than when he has a belt around his waist. Just check out the two-time Hall of Famer show it off before taking to the ring on Sunday night.

Ric Flair wearing Big Gold one last time! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/7xIgqEUXCO — GrappleKlips (@GrappleKlips) August 1, 2022

No matter what era of Ric Flair you remember watching, this is a moment we all knew was coming. I remember watching Flair with Evolution. The group with Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista – along with Flair made for quite a heel. What better mentor for those stars than Flair himself? Those 2003-2005 matches and storylines were awesome for this Outsider at the time.

Ric Flair is a living myth. His career speaks for itself and then some. After tonight, we won’t see the Nature Boy in action ever again. A huge night in Nashville, a fitting farewell. The GOAT of professional wrestling. What else can you say about the professional athlete that defined generations of his sport?