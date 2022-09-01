Ric Flair Reveals Why He Faked a Heart Attack During Final Match

During the final match of his storied career on July 31 in Nashville, Ric Flair faked a heart attack.

The 73-year-old Flair went full-on dirtiest player in the game, luring in opponent Jay Lethal for his vintage thumb to the eyes. In real-time, however, it wasn’t a joke to those in attendance. Specifically, Flair’s family, who were sitting at ringside. There was immediate concern from Flair’s daughter Megan and son-in-law Conrad Thompson, who promoted the event.

Ric Flair just faked a heart attack right in front of his daughter, Mick Foley and Undertaker LMAOOOOOO #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/1rGXLc1Vxd — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 1, 2022

Flair told the New York Post Wednesday that he talked about the spot beforehand and felt it was needed for his last match.

“I made the mistake of saying to someone in the match that I felt lightheaded, so everybody jumped way too early [toward the finish of the match], and I just said [in my head] that this was the only way to slow it down,” Flair said.

Ric Flair Was Begged Not to Fake Heart Attack During Final Match

Thompson recently revealed on “My World with Jeff Jarrett” that he begged Flair not to do the spot during the match. Jarrett, who teamed with Lethal against Flair and Andrade El Idolo, agreed with Thompson.

“The only thing you and I pushed back on, and we pushed back the first time we heard it and the second time, and the third time. ‘Do not fake the heart deal. Do not. Please.’” Thompson said. “The afternoon of, he goes, ‘Guys, guys, it’s my last match. I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but if they are with it and I feel I have the crowd, I’m going to do it. Jay is going to have a little sympathy and I’ll poke him in the eyes.’

“When it didn’t happen in the ring, at first I thought, ‘We made it, he’s not going to do it.’ He did it on the floor. I didn’t look at you, but I know somewhere, you were looking at me like, ‘Why is he doing this?’ I saw great feedback from that, people dug it. Who are we, especially me, it’s his last match. He gets to pick.”