Ric Flair Supports Tom Brady, Shares Throwback Pic With the QB Amid Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

As rumors continue to circulate about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce, professional wrestler Ric Flair, offers support to the long-time NFL quarterback.

On Saturday (October 29th), Ric Flair took to his Twitter account to praise Tom Brady amid the criticism and chaos of his divorce. “Go Blue! TB and Naitch! LFG! WOOOO!” He tweeted with a snapshot of him and Brady together.

As previously reported, Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen officially filed for divorce on Friday (October 28th) in Florida. Bundchen had cited the marriage as being “irretrievably broken” in the court documents. The couple already reached a settlement to end their 13-year marriage. The latest development comes after nearly a month of speculation from the public about Brady and Bündchen’s marriage woes.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady explained in a statement. He then praised his and Bündchen’s children as beautiful and wonderful. He highlighted that the children will continue to be the center of his and Bündchen’s world in every way. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom Brady added that he and Bündchen that they made the decision with consideration. He described the situation as being painful and difficult. “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Along with filing for divorce, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had to complete a four-hour course. Per Florida laws, the course needed to be done before filing. Brady completed the course on October 25th while Bündchen completed it on October 26th. It is to educate, train, and assist parents in divorce’s impacts on both parents and children.

Ric Flair Recently Faced His Fifth Divorce Earlier This Year

According to PopCulture, Ric Flair isn’t a stranger to divorce. He faced his fifth divorce in February 2022 after getting married in 2018. However, Flair denies being legally married to his current wife, Wendy Barlow. He said that their ceremony on top of the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Rosemary Beach, Florida was just a show of commitment. It was not a legal wedding in his eyes.

Despite the situation, Ric Flair continues to be kind towards his ex. “After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy and Our Families During This Time! I Will Love and Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better! ” He wrote.

Flair’s former wives are Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark, and Jackie Beems. Through the marriages, he has four children.