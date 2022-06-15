Richard Sherman Joins Amazon for Thursday Night Football Broadcasts During 2022 NFL Season

Five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion Richard Sherman is making a quick shift from the NFL secondary to the analyst table. The star defensive back will be a member of Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts for the 2022 season.

Sherman told NFL.com that he will be joining the broadcast team at Amazon for the upcoming season, working for the pregame, halftime and postgame shows on Thursday nights. He’ll be joining a crew that includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

“I feel like it’s important for players to continue to push the game forward and educate the fans through real experience and real intellect and trying to take them even deeper into the game,” Sherman told NFL.com. “I think you try to simplify it as much as you can for them, but I think the more informed and educated the fans are, the better the experience is. You want to help them understand their team, understand why this touchdown happened, understand why this big run happened, understand why this interception happened, and I think I can do that.”

495 Tackles

37 INTs

5x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion.



And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo. Welcome, @RSherman_25! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/jy90HGwVJo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 14, 2022

Sherman has enjoyed an 11-year career in the NFL and emerged as one of the game’s lockdown cornerbacks during the prime of his career. He’s responsible for 495 tackles, 37 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns while in the league.

In 2011, Sherman was a fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft, taken No. 154 overall by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent his first seven seasons in the league with the franchise. He was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks and was a member of the 2013 team that defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Sherman then had stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-20) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021) during his NFL career.

Sherman’s Playing Days May Not Be Over

The decision to step into the world of broadcasting might indicate that Richard Sherman’s playing days have come to a conclusion. That’s not necessarily the case, though.

Sherman isn’t ready to call it a career just yet. He says that if there’s some interest from a team in the near future, he’ll certainly listen to the offer.

“No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can,” Sherman told NFL.com. “I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they’re there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up.

“But I’m going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I’m happy to help.”

At 34, Sherman has proven to still be a quality cornerback in the NFL. The problem? He’s struggled to stay healthy. Sherman has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons. In 2020, he missed significant time in San Francisco because of a calf strain.

Richard Sherman played in just five games with the Buccaneers last year as well, battling calf and Achilles injuries.

Amazon Continues Building Impressive Broadcast Team

Back in 2021, Amazon was part of a multi-network deal with the NFL worth $110 billion. The deal, which runs through the 2033 season, also includes FOX, ESPN/ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network.

Amazon has done an excellent job of building its broadcast team in that time. Earlier this year, Michaels and Herbstreit both officially joined Amazon Prime Video team for Thursday Night Football coverage.

“Over the last 36 seasons, I’ve been at the mic describing some of the most magical moments and games in NFL history and am looking forward to many more.” Michaels told Hollywood Reporter in March. “This is the new frontier in sports television and to be a part of the launch at this point in my career is both exciting and stimulating. The NFL is the king of unscripted television and I’m looking forward to joining Kirk to bring fans more dramatic episodes on Thursday nights this fall.”

Amazon’s new broadcast team will get its feet wet on Sept. 15 for the first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West matchup.