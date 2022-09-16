Richard Sherman’s Savage Comments Resurface During TNF First Airing on Amazon Prime Video

Last night, Richard Sherman made his debut as a media member with the Amazon NFL Thursday Night Football broadcast crew. The player impressed viewers by giving open and honest analysis and insightful critiques of the play on the field. The once boisterous (sometimes still) cornerback on the field brought some of that authenticity to the show last night.

However, there is one rule about the internet – the internet never forgets. So, while Richard Sherman might have been a great addition to the broadcast, it just made some folks remember what he had to say about Thursday Night Football back when he was a player.

While he was still a Seattle Seahawk in 2016, Sherman was not happy with the product of Thursday night games. Calling TNF a “poopfest” and saying “it’s terrible” the cornerback pulled no punches.

“We got home like 1 o’clock in the morning, something like that, on Monday, and then you’ve got to play again. Congratulations, NFL, you did it again. But they’ve been doing it all season, so I guess we’re the last ones to get the middle finger.”

Richard Sherman Hated Thursday Nights

He went on to rank TNF in his “top five” most hated things about the league. That’s saying something for someone who is as outspoken as Richard Sherman. The player was very serious about his feelings and made it a big sticking point at one time in his career.

“It’s just no regard, it’s hypocritical, as I’ve stated before,” he said in 2016. “They make this huge stance about player safety and then they put the players in tremendous danger.”

Richard Sherman went on to write an essay for The Players Tribute titled “Why I Hate Thursday Night Football.”

“The NFL Preaches player safety,” the assay read. “The league says it wants to do everything in its power to protect its players. But when it comes down to it, it’s not the players that the NFL protects. It’s the Shield.”

Now that Richard Sherman is on the broadcast team for Thursday Night Football, it’s very interesting to look back at his comments. We will see if he responds to these criticisms that fans have thrown his way. Will other players feel the same way about the sudden change in opinion?