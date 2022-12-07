Rob Gronkowski Almost Joined WWE Until Tom Brady Spoiled the Plans

Can you imagine former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski inside the WWE ring? Well, it almost happened. Then Tom Brady called his teammate and convinced him to come out of retirement and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s the story according to Mojo Rowley, who opened up on Gronk’s potential in professional wrestling on an episode of the 10 Count podcast. He says WWE had a plan in place to get the former tight end into the ring.

“The plan was to do a tag match with me and him at SummerSlam because it was in Boston that year. Man, that would have been ridiculous,” Rowley said, per BroBible. “From Boston, I think I was going to turn on him and I think we were going to have the one-on-one No DQ match in Saudi Arabia, where my dad’s whole side of the family lives. I thought that was gonna be dope.”

But Rowley said that’s when Brady stepped in. The quarterback convinced his former New England Patriots teammate to return. And it worked out, with the two winning a Super Bowl in their first year in Tampa.

“Rob had, I believe, $10 million or more on the table to go back for one season left on his contract, and it was a no-brainer,” Rowley said.

Leave it to Brady to spoil someone else’s plans.

Rob Gronkowski Returns to Broadcast Team

Now that he’s retired from the NFL for good (or so he says), Rob Gronkowski has taken on another venture. The former tight end is back in the broadcast booth.

In October, FOX announced that Gronkowski would be joining the FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday crews for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“Four-time All-Pro tight end and five-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will rejoin FOX Sports as an on-air analyst throughout the 2022 NFL season, appearing on FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff,” the statement said.

Gronk brings a wealth of knowledge and a fun personality to the broadcast booth. During his career in the NFL, he totaled 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. He was a four-time Super Bowl winner and five-time Pro Bowl selection.