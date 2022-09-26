Rob Gronkowski Attends Buccaneers Home Opener, Agent Speaks on Potential Return

Rob Gronkowski was at Raymond James Stadium Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Bucs, his old team, take on the Green Bay Packers. It was the premiere NFL matchup for the weekend.

And there’s now all sorts of buzz that in the very near future, Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement for the second time in his career.

Gronk watched the action from a stadium suite, according to JoeBucsFan.com. And surely he saw that quarterback Tom Brady needs him. The Bucs offense generated only 12 points in their 14-12 loss to the Packers. The offense didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. That’s now happened two Sundays in a row. Of course, Brady didn’t have a ton of his usual options since the Bucs were without star receivers Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin.

But the tight ends were a bigger part of the offense for the first time this season. Cameron Brate caught five passes for 52 yards, making him the Bucs’ second-leading receiver. He also played 89 percent of the snaps. Meanwhile, Kyle Rudolph had a catch. In the first two games, Tampa tight ends had caught only three passes in eight attempts. The Bucs signed Rudolph in the off season as a replacement for Rob Gronkowski. But Sunday’s game was the first he was active. He was in the game for nine plays.

So does Brady need Rob Gronkowski? Drew Rosenhaus, Gronk’s agent, has said for weeks that his client would strongly consider jumping back into the game if Brady gives Gronk a call.

But as of this weekend, Gronk still was retired.

“I’m not aware of any change yet,” Rosenhaus told ProFootballTalk.com. “But you know what my thoughts have been about this all along.”

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady celebrate a Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Bucs. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski played nine seasons with the New England Patriots, helping the team win three Super Bowls. When Brady signed with Tampa, Gronk tagged along. And the two won the Super Bowl in February, 2021. Gronk retired after last fall. He’s been the most productive tight end in post-season history, with the most receiving yards and touchdowns.

Gronkowski enjoyed his official retirement party three weeks ago. However, he celebrated at a casino nearer to his first team, the New England Patriots. That’s because his party palace was the Mohegan Sun, a casino in Connecticut.

As for his retirement, he said “It’s been going good. I play a lot of basketball, I work out. (And) I like to stay active. Every once in a while, have a party here and there just to keep some fun going.”

And Gronk also placed a Super Bowl bet. And big hint. He played for the team. “Oh man, Super Bowl bet … I’m gonna go with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I was just on the team and they basically have the whole team returning.”

Yes, they did have everyone returning, except for Rob Gronkowski. And at least through three games, the Gronk replacement hasn’t played a huge role. So let the rumors flow.