Rob Gronkowski Has No Doubt Tom Brady Will ‘Kill It’ as a Fox Sports Analyst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already has his next move lined up when he decides he’s done playing in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be taking his talents to Fox Sports, where he’ll feature on the network’s top NFL announcing booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Brady will replace Greg Olsen after reportedly inking a 10-year deal worth up to $375 million with FOX this past offseason.

It’ll be a new endeavor for Brady, one that his former favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, believes he will thrive in.

“Tom’s gonna kill it… He knows football like no other,” Gronkowski recently told TMZ Sports. “He can break down any player at any time. He’ll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other.”

Brady will have the opportunity once he retires, though it’s uncertain when that day will be. Gronkowski, who retired this past offseason after 11 seasons, is unsure himself when Brady will call it quits.

“That dude’s a beast,” Gronkowski said. “He can go forever.”

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Struggling Without Rob Gronkowski

Gronkowski joked that Brady could play until he’s 68, however, it hasn’t been smooth sailing this season for him in Tampa Bay. Brady has completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,585 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. The numbers look nice, however, they don’t tell the full story.

The Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South despite sporting a 6-7 record. Tampa Bay’s offense, which ranked No. 2 in the league last season, sits 18th in 2022. The Buccaneers have struggled to score points, averaging 17.2 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Some will say Brady is in decline based on his age. His head coach, Todd Bowles, is not one of them.

“No, he’s exactly this same,” Bowles said Monday, via JoeBucsFan. “It takes 11 guys on offense, 11 guys on defense to win a ballgame. When things go wrong, it’s not because of Tom’s age, it’s because we didn’t execute it.”