Rob Gronkowski Not Buying the Hype, Calls Cowboys Super Bowl ‘Pretenders’

Through the first 14 weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. Will they stay there? Former superstar tight end and current analyst Rob Gronkowski has his doubts.

The Cowboys narrowly escaped a disaster on Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans 27-23 thanks to an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive with less than a minute to play. The win put Dallas at 10-3 on the year.

A few weeks ago, owner Jerry Jones said his team looks like a Super Bowl contender. Gronkowski isn’t really buying it, though.

“You also can’t forget about the Minnesota Vikings. They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys. And are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders?” Gronkowski asked after the game. “History states that they’re pretenders every year.”

Rob Gronkowski apparently doesn’t believe in the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/rByOxxbVvL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022

Gronk does have a point. The Cowboys have five Super Bowl rings but the last one came in 1995. And squeaking out a win over the Texans doesn’t necessarily give many confidence in their ability to get back to the biggest stage.

There are still a few weeks until the NFL hits the playoff portion of the season. That’s when we’ll find out if Dallas is the real deal or if it exits the postseason early again.

Forget Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Jones Says Cowboys are Contenders

Rob Gronkowski may not believe in the Cowboys just yet but owner Jerry Jones sure does. He’s had a lot of faith in his team, dating back to before Thanksgiving.

In mid-November, Jones was asked if he thought Dallas was a true Super Bowl contender. He didn’t back away from the question.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones said, per ESPN. “I think we’ve had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity … Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

The Cowboys have had some seriously impressive performances this season. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 on Nov. 20. On Dec. 4, Dallas pounded the Indianapolis Colts 54-19.

Gronk might be in “I’ll believe it when I see it” mode, but this may be the most dangerous Cowboys team we’ve seen in some time.