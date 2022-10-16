Rob Gronkowski Returns to FOX NFL Sunday Team for 2022 Season

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is heading back to the broadcast boost. The four-time Super Bowl champion is returning to FOX for the remainder of the 2022 season, the network announced on Saturday.

This will be Gronkowski’s second stint with the FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday crews. He first joined the network in 2019, following his initial retirement from the league.

Gronkowski spent nine years with the New England Patriots. He stepped away following the 2018 season. The tight end then teamed up with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons and retired before the 2022 campaign kicked off.

Welcome back to the team, @RobGronkowski!



Gronk will be kickin' it with the crew throughout the season on FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ymw2hcO6M8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

FOX Sports released a statement on the move on Saturday.

“Four-time All-Pro tight end and five-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will rejoin FOX Sports as an on-air analyst throughout the 2022 NFL season, appearing on FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff,” the statement said.

In addition to winning four Super Bowls, Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He finished his career in the NFL with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Would Rob Gronkowski Consider Returning to NFL?

Rob Gronkowski has made it pretty clear that he’s no longer interested in playing in the NFL. Still, there’s speculation that, given the right circumstances, the tight end would consider a return.

Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus suggested that if Tom Brady gave “Gronk” a call, the tight end would consider his options. Gronkowski, however, a return wouldn’t cross his mind.

“Drew [Rosenhaus] is the No. 1 football agent out there and he loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always playing,” Gronkowski said. “I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he’s doing. Tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football – no.”

The announcement of Gronkowski’s return to broadcasting comes as the NFL enters Week 6.