Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Bet, Celebrates Retirement With Huge Party at Mohegan Sun

We’re thinking Rob Gronkowski is serious about this whole retirement thing. Although he came back to the NFL once before after giving notice, this second retirement will stick.

Gronk enjoyed his official retirement party this weekend. He partied at a casino nearer to his first team, the New England Patriots, than his second squad, the Tampa Bay Bucs. His party palace was the Mohegan Sun, a casino in Connecticut.

“It’s right here in our backyard,” the 33-year-old Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. “You know, playing here for nine years in New England, so Mohegan Sun became like a home, eat some dinners, hang out with the friends, gamble a little bit. What better spot to enjoy a retirement party than Mohegan Sun?”

Rob Gronkowski partied with his father and brother this weekend to celebrate his NFL retirement. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun )

So this will be the official stat line for Rob Gronkowski and his NFL career. The former tight end can wear some gaudy jewelry. After all, he’s got four Super Bowl rings. He redefined the role of a tight end, while catching 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. (And yes, he seems content at quitting before he hit 10,000 yards). Gronk earned a spot in the Pro Bowl five times. He also was All-Pro for four seasons. He made the all-decade team. And he won the NFL Comeback Player of Year honor in 2014.

He partied with his fiance Camille Kostek, a TV host, model and clothing designer. His father and brother also joined the party, as did more than 100 fans. Gronk said one of his best friends works at the casino.

As for retirement, he said “It’s been going good. I play a lot of basketball, I work out. (And) I like to stay active. Every once in a while, have a party here and there just to keep some fun going.”

Rob Gronkowski isn’t betting against Tom Brady, his old quarterback. He’s sticking with Tampa Bay as his Super Bowl pick. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A portion of the party was at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel SportsBook. So Gronk placed his bet for the Super Bowl winner. He didn’t mention how much he wagered. But he did reveal the team to beat. Hint, he’s sticking with Tom Brady.

“Oh man, Super Bowl bet … I’m gonna go with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I was just on the team and they basically have the whole team returning,” he said.

But Gronk mentioned a key addition to the Bucs. “They got Julio Jones now, he’s a beast!” We agree. Tampa Bay was having an easy time with season opener Dallas Cowboys Sunday night., winning 19-3. But as Gronk knows, there’s a whole lot of football left to play. He’ll be watching from afar, playing some hoops and relaxing.