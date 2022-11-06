Rob Gronkowski Takes Wild Shot at Zach Wilson With ‘Parent-Teacher Conferences’ Comment: VIDEO

Rob Gronkowski held nothing back regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Tampa Bay tight end recently appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show. During his appearance, commentators asked him about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a dig at Wilson.

“I’m going to go half full as long as they can get their QB’s head in the playbook instead of outside of parent-teacher conferences,” Gronkowski jokingly said to the camera.

Gronk with one for the ages 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iv2kMpDlGb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2022

For those unfamiliar with the lore, Gronk is referring to the claim made by Wilson’s ex-girlfriend that the New York quarterback reportedly slept with his mom’s best friend. Yikes. The rumor quickly became the talk of the professional football world before the start of the season.

However, Rob Gronkowski is far from the first person to make a slight at Wilson over the scandalous rumor.

Of course, Rob Gronkowski’s comments about Zach Wilson prompted laughter from his Fox Sports colleagues. Later, he also sparked tons of comments on Twitter as people took to the platform to comment on the viral moment.

“Gronk did not just say that about Zach Wilson on live TV??!” one user wrote, while another posted, “We need more of Gronk on TV.”

The 33-year-old returned to Fox in October, nearly four months after he announced his second retirement from the league.

As for Wilson, the 23-year-old found himself in hot water over the summer when his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, said he allegedly slept with his mom’s close friend. However, the Jets’ quarterback appeared to make fun of the rumors in an Instagram post from July.

Zach Wilson rumored to have new fling, Rob Gronkowski working for Fox following NFL career

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?” Wilson wrote in the caption at the time, seeming to poke fun at the accusation.

Zach Wilson was selected second overall by the Jets last year. He’s also been rumored to be dating New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellanno since June when they went to a Yankees game together.

The BYU alum hopes to bounce back Sunday when the Jets take on the Bills.

As for Gronkowski, he previously worked as an analyst for Fox in 2019, the same year he retired from the NFL after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. The five-time Pro Bowler changed career paths in the spring of 2020. However, he later reunited with his former New England teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, in Tampa Bay for two seasons.

In their first year with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski and Brady made it to the Super Bowl, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2021.