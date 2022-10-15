Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen

With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation.

Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. “I love Tom and Gisele so much,” Kostek stated. When also asked if she believed that the couple could work through their situation, Kostek simply said “yes” twice. Fox News also states that Gronkowski and Brady won three Super Bowls together as New England Patriots. They then won the 2021 Super Bowl as Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As previously reported, sources told Page Six that the duo has retained divorce lawyers. It was rumored that Bündchen was not happy with Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. He did so a little over a month after announcing he was retiring. “I’ve never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,” the insider explained. “But it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Gisele Bündchen seemingly broke her silence on the situation with Tom Brady by making a cryptic comment on author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post. The post read, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Tom Brady’s Friends Allegedly ‘Hate ’ His Refusal ‘To Bend’ For Wife Gisele Bündchen

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that friends close to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen aren’t thrilled about the couple’s situation.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele. This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”

Sources also said that Brady has continued to throw himself into work while focusing on his and Bündchen’s children. “Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself.”

Insiders previously told Us Weekly that the couple not seeing “eye to eye” regarding Brady’s decision to unretire. “They are currently living in separate houses, but continue to communicate.”

Gisele Bündchen also spoke out about her concerns about Tom Brady returning to the NFL. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told ELLE. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”