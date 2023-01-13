Robbie Knievel, Son of Daredevil Evel Knievel, Dead at 60

Robbie Knievel, a stuntman and the son of famous daredevil Evel Knievel, has died. He was 60. TMZ Sports reported the news on Friday.

According to the report, Knievel had been in hospice care for the past few days while battling cancer. He died early Friday morning.

Knievel followed his father’s daredevil footsteps, performing hundreds of jumps during his career as a stuntman. He participated in more than 350 jumps and owns 20 world records.

Among some of his biggest accomplishments include jumping the fountains at Caesar’s Palace, jumping 30 limousines and the Grand Canyon Jump.

He performed at his first show at just eight years old.

In 2005, Knievel gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his stunt preparations in a TV series entitled, “Knievel’s Wild Ride.” It provided everyone with an idea of all the work and planning that went into each performance.

Social Media Remembers Robbie Knievel

When the sad news broke Friday morning of Robbie Knievel’s passing, fans across social media remembered the stuntman in a variety of ways. Some shared words, others posted images and videos.

“A Great Daredevil has Died Robbie Knievel May 7, 1962 – January 13, 2023,” one social media user posted.

One fan talked about a recent interaction with the stuntman.

“Saw Robbie in the grocery store no more than a few months ago. He and I talked about Caesar’s and about how it sucked getting old,” he wrote. “Was a great interaction. Hope he found peace.”

Many others simply wrote, “RIP,” or offered thoughts and prayers to the family.