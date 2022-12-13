Robert Griffin III Apologizes for Using Racial Slur on Monday Night Football

ESPN NFL analyst Robert Griffin III has apologized for using a racial slur during Monday Night Football. He tweeted about the incident almost immediately after it happened, saying he “misspoke.”

Griffin’s poor choice of words occurred during ESPN‘s Monday Night Countdown pre-game show. He broke down the Philadelphia Eagles‘ win over the New York Giants and started talking about the play of Jalen Hurts.

“People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” Griffin said during the broadcast. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those (expletive) wrong.” View the clip of the comments here.

The clip of Griffin’s comment went viral, prompting the former NFL quarterback to clarify his comments. He released a tweet on Monday night.

“Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY,” Griffin tweeted. “Was trying to say ‘those Bug-A-Boos’ in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize.”

Griffin works as an analyst at ESPN, covering both college football and the NFL. During the course of the season, the Heisman Trophy winner has blossomed into one of the more popular figures in the network’s coverage.

Many NFL fans tuning into Monday Night Countdown were taken aback by Griffin’s comment during the program. Several projected their thoughts on Twitter after the incident, particularly after he issued an apology.

One media personality chimed in, saying, “It happens. Be on TV long enough and we all have our Ron Burgundy moments.” Another added, “We’ve all said stuff we regret on live TV and radio. Me included. It was a moment of brainlock and you took ownership immediately.”

A Twitter user said, “It’s a mistake, things happen. Keep working hard!”

Griffin is a relatively new personality in sports media, joining the broadcast world after his NFL career came to an end in 2020. He spent nine seasons in the league, playing for the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.