Robert Griffin III Makes Bold Statement on Commanders QB Situation

When Carson Wentz returns to 100%, there’s going to be some quarterback drama facing the Washington Commanders. But if you ask ESPN’s Robert Griffin III, there’s one guy he’d ride with for the remainder of the NFL season.

Speaking with The Team 980, Griffin suggested that the team should start Wentz when he returns. In his absence, the Commanders have been playing Taylor Heinicke.

“Let’s be honest, the Taylor Heinicke experience happens every single week, the fans just overlook it because more times than not this year, he’s been able to come out on top with some late-game magic,” Griffin said. “But the way I look at it is that Heinicke had an opportunity to go out and really solidify the job as his moving forward … and he dropped the ball.”

Over the last three games, the Commanders own a 2-1 record — leading some to believe Heinicke should be the guy moving forward. Griffin still doesn’t believe that’s the case.

“You look at Taylor Heinicke and he’s had those opportunities only, in my opinion, because the defense has played so well to keep them in games when he’s been the starter. If the defense is going to play like that, who would you rather have at the end – would you rather have Carson or would you rather have Heinicke? Probably Heinicke.

“But with the way he has played up and down over the past few games, there’s no question that when Carson comes back he should be the guy.”

The Stats Between Wentz, Heinicke Are Comparable

Through nine games, the stats between the two quarterbacks have been pretty comparable. It could make for a difficult decision for the Washington staff when Wentz returns.

In six games this year, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Heinicke has played in three contests, maintaining a 63% completion rate with five touchdowns and three picks.

On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera provided an update on Wentz.

Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz: "He's progressing well. And, you know, in the meantime, what he's doing is he's keeping himself in football shape by going through some drills and some techniques." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 7, 2022

“He’s progressing well,” he said, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “And, you know, in the meantime, what he’s doing is he’s keeping himself in football shape by going through some drills and some techniques.”

So, we’ll see which direction the team goes when Wentz is back at full strength.