Robert Griffin III Urges Tua Tagovailoa to Miss the Rest of Season After Third Concussion Scare

Another head injury has many around the NFL questioning whether Tua Tagovailoa should take another snap for the Miami Dolphins. The latest incident occurred in Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III was vocal about the situation involving Tagovailoa — now in concussion protocol. He says that the quarterback’s health should be the primary concern for the team.

“When we talk about these head injuries, it’s nothing to play with,” Griffin said on Monday Night Countdown. “You’ve got to put the person before the player. I’m more concerned about Tua and his longevity of life than I am about whether he’s going to play on Sunday.

“What does this look like for Tua in the future? He should not play for the rest of this season. Whether you call it two concussions or three, two incidents or three incidents. It’s a repeat, and the hit … that we think he suffered the concussion on, it wasn’t that violent of a hit. It was a routine play. But because his head smacked off the ground, the repeat of all of those hits are starting to add up. So I’m more concerned with Tua and his family than about him playing the rest of the year.”

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol on Monday. He did not exit Sunday’s game against the Packers. It’s not clear when he might’ve sustained the injury during the game.

Tua Tagovailoa Battled a Concussion Earlier This Season

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this season Tua Tagovailoa has battled a head injury. He suffered a serious injury in a Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in the quarterback leaving on a stretcher.

The ugly scene in Cincinnati occurred just a few days after Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The perceived carelessness from the Dolphins organization brought on many questions about the team’s diligence for head injuries.

After Tagovailoa’s exit from the Cincinnati game, the NFLPA launched an investigation into how the organization handled the situation. The league also slightly altered its rules for concussion protocol.

It’s unclear what Tagovailoa’s status will be for the remainder of the season at this time. The Dolphins have two games remaining, closing the year against the New England Patriots and New York Jets.