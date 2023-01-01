Robert Griffin III’s Wife Gives Major Pregnancy Update After His Abrupt Fiesta Bowl Exit

Fee agent Robert Griffin III and his wife are still waiting for the clock to run out regarding meeting their new baby. According to reports, the quarterback and his wife, Grete Griffin, thought they would meet their new baby girl on Dec. 31. However, it seems like it was a false start.

Before the former NFL star literally ran off the field during ESPN’s live broadcast of the College Football Playoff semifinals between TCU and Michigan after he received a call from his wife that she thought she was going into labor. Then on Sunday morning, after doctors said it wasn’t time, his wife took to Instagram to update their fans on the pregnancy.

“Hi guys, still pregnant,” she began in a video as she sat beside her husband in their car.

She added, “Take number two: Dropping Robert off at the airport to go to another bowl game. Hopefully this time, baby will stay in… She wanted to make a dramatic entrance to 2023 but decided not to, so, we’ll see how it goes this time around.”

Robert Griffin III answers his phone live on camera, rushes off the field to be with his wife

Griffin, who revealed in August 2022 that he and his wife of four years were expecting a baby girl, made a surprise exit Saturday night ahead of TCU’s game against Michigan. They took down Michigan, 51-45, and moved on to the national championship game. While the cameras were rolling, Griffin answered his phone and dashed off the sidelines.

“I gotta go,” he said. “My wife is going into labor! I’ll see you guys later!”

Griffin later uploaded a clip of the incident on his Instagram page, writing, “What a time!!!!!!”

Grete, who also works as a fitness enthusiast and businesswoman, wrote on Sunday, “False alarm people.” Despite being delayed in meeting her baby girl, she expressed love for her husband’s support.

She wrote: “I gave him a call in the middle of him being on live TV fully expecting to not get a hold of him, but I guess when your wife is 9 months pregnant and calls you, you answer the phone no matter what you’re doing, huh?”

She added: “All I had to say was the word ‘labor’ and this man STOPPED CALLING A BOWL GAME and took off sprinting to the car to get to the airport and get on a 4 hour flight to make it home. I love you more than life baby and I am so beyond grateful for how you love me, care for me, and what you sacrifice for me.”

The pair have been married since 2018 and are parents to two young daughters: Gloria, 5, and Gameya, 3. In addition, Griffin is also a father to a daughter named Reese from a former relationship.